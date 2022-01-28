Win-win deal: Why Air India privatisation has drawn little to no criticism

Something had to be radically wrong with Air India for the entire country to welcome its privatisation.

This is a country in which Arun Shourie is still answering questions about the terms on which, two decades ago, he privatised companies far less important than Air India. In noticeable contrast, there has been little or no criticism from any colour of the political spectrum about the sale of a once iconic airline, except perhaps for some unconvincing noises from the Reds and some pro forma expressions of worry by sections of the employees — pro forma because they must in fact be ...