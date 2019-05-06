Winners, losers and fence sitters

Even as the industry mourns the downfall of Jet Airways, there are winners, losers and a few fence sitters emerging from the episode. Passengers — like employees — were among the biggest losers as airfares skyrocketed.

To cite one instance, the return flight between Dehradun and Delhi (30-minute-flight) was Rs 14,000 and Rs 21,000 on two different days last week. I decided to stay home! Jet’s shutdown led to a shortage of capacity and vacating of routes, freeing-up of airport slot timings and an oversupply of Boeing commanders, first officers and cabin crew. Moreover, ...