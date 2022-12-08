Winning ways

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) impressive performance in Gujarat, where it has defied a 27-year incumbency to improve its tally from 99 seats in 2017 to 156 this year, may well dominate the electoral narrative. But on the larger canvas, a more sobering reality is evident: Of the three recent elections, the Centre’s ruling party has lost two. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) overturned the BJP’s 15-year hegemony in the municipal elections in Delhi despite the fact that the latter involved several party stalwarts to campaign for it. In Delhi, the AAP won 134 seats at the cost of both the BJP and the Congress in 250 wards. The BJP won 104. In Himachal Pradesh, however, the Congress has bagged 40 out of 68 seats in what is a traditional swing state, where voters rarely return the incumbent. A poor governance record as well as vicious infighting within the state unit of the ruling party may have weakened its chances. But it is noteworthy that the vote shares of both the BJP and Congress are almost on a par. The Congress certainly put up a more spirited fight in the state, though its victory here could as well be partly attributed to its promise to revert to the old pension scheme, an important issue in the state.
First Published: Thu, December 08 2022. 22:46 IST
