Wisdom for startups from grown-ups

In an earlier Innocolumn, I wrote about the case of an unknown but highly successful startup called Galaxy Surfactants — a startup nurtured by ex-Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) stalwarts. This firm practised four principles of long-life startups and went on to a successful IPO.

The principles of building long-lasting startups are: First, practise the principle of “society-first”; second, be a perpetual learner; third, execute, learn, and again execute; fourth, move beyond founder-leadership to scalable leadership. Sounds simple and self-evident? Then why do so many ...