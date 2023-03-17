Woke versus anti-woke debate hots up

Multi-millionaire tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, 37, who has just declared his candidature for the American presidency has made targeting the “woke” a central plank of his public persona. Even before his presidential bid, Mr Ramaswamy wrote a book titled Woke, Inc.: Inside Corporate America’s Social Justice Scam, which debuted in 2021. It became a New York Times bestseller in no time. In it Mr Ramaswamy argues that corporate America’s pursuit of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals is a complete farce.