Women power: The optics and politics

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning a year-long massive outreach programme to connect with voters ahead of the many state polls this year and the general elections in 2024, according to news reports. The objective is to get in touch with millions of who are beneficiaries of government schemes. As part of the mega election campaign, the cadre will be expected to take selfies with the target group and talk about a better life under the current government. Along with appropriate hashtags, the selfies will be posted on social media.