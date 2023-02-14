Women power: The optics and politics

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning a year-long massive outreach programme to connect with women voters ahead of the many state polls this year and the general elections in 2024, according to news reports. The objective is to get in touch with millions of women who are beneficiaries of government schemes. As part of the mega election campaign, the BJP women cadre will be expected to take selfies with the target group and talk about a better life under the current government. Along with appropriate hashtags, the selfies will be posted on social media.
First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 22:18 IST
