WTO still lives

Officials of the (WTO) and those from India, led by Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, have hailed the breakthrough compromise that appears to have breathed life into the otherwise moribund governance structure of global trade. In their first set of major agreements for seven years, the countries at the (they operate on the basis of consensus, meaning that any member-country can veto a deal) in Geneva came to a decision on issues as varied as patent protections for vaccines, fishing subsidies, and digital trade. India had to significantly soften its objections on several of these issues, but nevertheless claimed victory in post-agreement press briefings.

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.

We, however, have a request.



As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.



Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.



Digital Editor