Xi, Premier Li disagree over role of street vendors in post-Covid-19 China

Disagreement at the top?
A war of words has broken out between Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. It all started with Yadav alleging that the CM was missing in action as the Covid-19 infection spread in the state.
Yadav asked how many ventilators did the state government have? He topped this with the slogan: Poochh raha hai Bihar; Kahan chhipe ho Nitish Kumar (all Bihar is asking: Nitish Kumar, where are you hiding?).
Kumar replied almost instantly,: “He’s asking where I’m hiding. Maybe he doesn’t know that there’s a lockdown in place. Everyone across the country is being told: stay at home. I am working round the clock, reviewing, analysing. We’re working right through the lockdown. How would it look if I were the one to impose a lockdown on people and would go gadding about all over the place myself.”
