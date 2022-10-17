Xi's China syndromes: Projection of power takes centre stage in his plans

The Chinese Communist Party’s National Congress, held every five years, is a much-awaited event because it offers global political leaders and investors a read into policy directions for this opaque, authoritarian nation. As the world’s second-largest economy, sets the agenda both for global economic growth and the tenor of geopolitics. The hints to be gleaned from General Secretary and President Xi Jinping’s inaugural speech of one hour and 45 minutes could scarcely be described as reassuring. Mr Xi, who has emerged as the most powerful leader in since Mao Zedong by virtue of a ruthless elimination or silencing of all opposition and the creation of a comprehensive programme of thought control and surveillance, is set to win an unprecedented third term as general secretary at the week-long Congress. His speech to over 2,000 selected party delegates made all the right noises about reform and growth but the substance pointed to a hardening of the positions that he had adopted over the past two years, none of which suggested that was on the path to faster growth or less aggressive nationalist policies.