A range of spectacles at various price points for the discerning wearer

My face is my fortune, sir, she said. This innocuous little line from a popular nursery rhyme seems to have caught the fancy of a society obsessed with physical appearance.

It's a set that's willing to spend top dollar on cosmetics, apparels and jewellery. One of the latest, though by no means recent, fads is the ubiquitous pair of spectacles, which has moved beyond being a utility accessory to a fashion statement of sorts. Some progress, that, for something that was a hurdle in marriage alliances not more than 30 years ago, with matrimonial ads even specifying 'no ...