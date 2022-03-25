All in the mind: Yoga and meditation courses to bust stress and depression

The spike in cases of depression during the pandemic period was evident, among many other things, in the popularity of hashtag mental wellness, which was trending in social media. What was usually swept under the carpet before Covid-19 struck was pulled into the spotlight during two years of coronavirus, with celebrities talking about how they dealt with depression.

Some managed to keep it at bay by working on preventive techniques such as meditation, mindfulness, breathing exercises and yoga. Mental wellness is neither the absence of mental illness, nor is it a state of constant ...