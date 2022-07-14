As deadline approaches, here's how to file I-T return of a deceased person

-
ALSO READ
What should you keep in mind while filing your income-tax return?
ITR: 5 common mistakes you should avoid while filing your income tax return
TMS Ep209: Environmental protection, IT returns, markets, online broker
ITR 2022-23: How to fill your income tax return for this assessment year?
Five key benefits of filing your income tax return by the due date
-
Death settles all. Well, not in the case of income tax. Even after death, the tax liability of the person remains. The tax still needs to be paid on the income that is being received by the family on behalf of the deceased person, if it exceeds the basic exemption limit. Currently, the exemption limit is Rs 5 lakh per annum.
If the ITR is not filed, the legal heir is liable to pay the penalty or fines. They may also face penal consequences. However, they are only responsible to pay the taxes or penalties to the extent of the money he has inherited.
The penalty to be paid by the heir depends on the tax liability of the deceased person. If the liability of the deceased falls in a higher tax bracket, then the heir may end up paying their entire share of the inheritance.
For example, let's presume that a person received Rs 5 lakh from the share of the deceased person's property. The tax liability of the deceased is Rs 15 lakh. Legally, the heir will only be liable to pay a maximum of Rs 5 lakh as tax/penalty for the deceased. The personal money and property of the heir cannot be used to mitigate the remaining liability of the deceased.
Who is a legal heir?
The legal heir represents the assets of the deceased person. He/she is declared as a legal heir either by the registered Will or by a court. The registration can be done on the income tax department's (I-T department) portal. Here are the documents that are accepted as legal heir certificates:
How to register as a legal heir on I-T Department's portal?
Now, after the request is approved. The legal heir can file the ITR with the help of a chartered accountant (CA) or by themselves.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU