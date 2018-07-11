Auditor certificate must for deposit-taking firms to ensure investor safety

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has made it compulsory for companies raising public deposits to attach a statutory auditor's certificate in their circular or advertisement calling for such deposits. This requirement does not apply to banks or non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).

The new rule would come into effect from August 15. Before issuing the certificate, the auditor would check several things: a) Whether the company has accepted deposits in the past; b) If it has, did it to repay the principal and interest on time? c) If there was a default, did the ...