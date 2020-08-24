Avoid brokers who offer high leverage; they're very risky and could go bust

The number of retail investors entering the market has risen sharply in recent times. Brokerages are offering all kinds of inducements to attract these new customers to themselves – zero or low account opening fee, low annual maintenance charge, gift vouchers, and such like.

However, instead of getting swayed by these considerations, customers should go for brokers with whom their money and securities will be safe over the longer term. Typically, it is best to be with brokers who don’t offer high leverage. “The ones who offer high leverage are the ones who are most at ...