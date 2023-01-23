JUST IN
Avoid higher TDS with timely, accurate submission of investment proof
Budget 2023: Salaried class wants higher tax-free slab as inflation bites
Capital gains: Investment cut-off date extended, but there's a catch
The deadline to file updated income tax returns is March 31, 2023
Income tax exemption might be extended to Rs 5 lakh in budget, say sources
PAN not linked with Aadhaar by end of March 2023 to be rendered inoperative
File revised income-tax return to correct errors in original ITR by Dec 31
CBDT exempts NR taxpayers from mandatory Form 10F e-filing for now
Capital gains tax: A capital conundrum
About Rs 400 cr tax deposited by filing 500,000 updated ITRs so far
You are here: Home » PF Â» News Â» Tax
No sub-limits in policy? Avg clause can't apply
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Avoid higher TDS with timely, accurate submission of investment proof

For investments made after proof has been submitted to the employer, claim refund in ITR

Topics
TDS | Tax Saving | Investments

Bindisha Sarang  |  Mumbai 

tax
Photo: Shutterstock

If you are a salaried employee, an email from your accounts department asking for proof of tax-saving investments made during the current financial year must have already reached your inbox. In April 2022, you would have declared to your employer the tax-saving investments you intend to make during the year so that it could deduct tax accordingly. Now is the time to provide documents in support of that declaration.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on TDS

First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 19:13 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.