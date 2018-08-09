Avoid using suspect ATM machines; scamsters could clone your card

A Kolkata-based gang recently cloned a large number of ATM cards, according to media reports, cheating more than 300 people of their money. The modus operandi of the fraud, popularly known as skimming, is not new and continues to occur at regular intervals. A device called a skimmer is installed in the card slot of the machine.

When the card is inserted in the slot, this device captures the card details. A camera installed somewhere above the number pad captures the ATM pin. These details are then used either to clone a card, which is used to withdraw money from ATMs, or the details ...