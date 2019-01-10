Besides life and health, here're some must-have insurance policies

If you approach a financial planner seeking advice on your finances or to review your existing financial plan, one of the first things to figure would be the extent to which you are protected against risks.

So, the obvious questions would be: What are the various insurance covers in your portfolio? Are they adequate to protect you and your dear ones in the event of your demise? Have you missed out on any of the insurance covers – be it life or non-life - that each of us must have in our financial portfolio? For many people, insurance may appear to be a financial commitment ...