Buy debt ETF for low-cost advantage, but ensure that portfolio is liquid

Edelweiss Mutual Fund emerged as the front runner in the recently held bid to manage the government’s debt exchange-traded fund (ETF). This ETF will hold bonds issued by central public sector enterprises. A few ETFs already exist in the debt category. One is the LIC G-Sec Long-term ETF, which holds long-term government securities.

Reliance, ICICI Prudential and DSP offer ETFs in the liquid category. The forthcoming ETF will be the first to hold corporate bonds. Diversification benefit: A debt ETF offers the advantage of diversification. Instead of being exposed to a single ...