Shift 25% large-cap allocation to ETFs and choose consistent performers

Over the past year, only two of the 32 actively managed large-cap funds have outperformed their benchmarks (see table). Studies in the past - such as the one by Edelweiss Mutual Fund (MF) - have shown that outperformance within the large-cap space has been shrinking for the past few years.

Regulatory changes made in the past couple of years have made it harder for large-cap fund managers to beat their benchmarks. One is the scheme categorisation norms introduced by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in October 2017. ALSO READ: Profiting from market ...