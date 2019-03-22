Buying an officers' liability policy? Pick one early, with adequate cover

Recently, the chairman of an Indian conglomerate was dragged to court by its erstwhile foreign partner, and narrowly escaped a jail term for non-payment of dues. The incident highlights the risk key personnel of companies face by virtue of the positions they hold, and the decisions they take.

To safeguard them against this risk, companies nowadays buy a policy called directors and officers’ (D&O) liability insurance. At the Business Standard Insurance Round Table held recently, the chief executive officer of a general insurance company said that the demand for this cover has been ...