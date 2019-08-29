Buying insurance cover online? Check these parameters to avoid fraud

For gullible buyers, there was hardly any difference between irdaionline.org and irdaonline.org at first glance. Both seemed to be part of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India. While irdaonline.org is a website for online agent registration, the other was a fake website, which sold policies online and operators made it look as if it belongs to the regulator.

A fortnight back, the regulator issued a public notice that the domain name is not authorised. Since then, the website is suspended. The fraud in insurance is not uncommon. Conmen have been duping insurance ...