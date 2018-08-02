Buying property from non-resident Indians subject to TDS under I-T Act

The income tax (I-T) department says it will focus on tax deducted at source (TDS), especially in the case of sale of property by non-resident Indians (NRIs), according to media reports. Both NRIs and those who make payouts to them need to understand the TDS provisions that are applicable or risk punishment.

Any payment to an NRI which is chargeable to tax in India is subject to TDS, according to Section 195 of the I-T Act. Says Suresh Surana, founder, RSM Astute Consulting Group: "The rationale for applying TDS on NRIs’ income is better tax administration, the same as in ...