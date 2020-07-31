Cars are passe, bicycles are the new style statement in the time of Covid

On a recent visit to a Decathlon outlet in South West Delhi, I was surprised to see a near-empty bicycle section as everything had been taken up while there were many in the ‘repair and servicing’ section since the brand offers the first service for free within a few months of purchase. A Decathlon spokesperson said all his Delhi NCR outlets were struggling to keep up with the demand for bicycles.

Ditto is the case with the cycle market at Yusuf Sarai where people have to wait two hours befor they can get their hands on a set of wheels. If you ask the busy shopkeeper at Supreme ...