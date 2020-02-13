Choose instruments with a higher lock-in period to get better returns

Last week, the country’s largest bank – State Bank of India (SBI) – cut the marginal cost of lending rate by five basis points, which is good news for borrowers. But it slashed deposit rates by 10-50 basis points.

Clearly, fixed deposit (FD) investors would take a bigger knock. Others like Bank of Baroda have also revised their rates downwards. And there are expectations that with banks moving to repo-based lending rates for retail and micro small and medium-scale enterprises, based on the Reserve Bank of India’s diktat, deposit rates will come under further ...