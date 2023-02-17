Conduct separate title searches on plot, apartment to avoid disputes

Nagendra Rao (name changed on request) bought a ready commercial unit from a developer for Rs 50 crore. He executed the sale agreement, paid the money, registered the property in his name, and began to run his office from those premises. Years later he decided to sell it. The prospective buyer he planned to sell it to appointed a law firm to do a title search. The search revealed an outstanding loan of Rs 30 crore from a nationalised bank on that unit.