JUST IN
Your tax-saving investments must match your financial planning targets
Cost, loan, tax: What to consider before buying an electric car
How to regain control of your finances after festive overspending
Why this is not the time to take on very long-term fixed deposit investment
Already 50 and don't have a retirement corpus? Build equity-heavy portfolio
Tokenisation to interest rates: All about RBI's new credit card rules
Transparency as antidote to conflict of interest
Govt bonds and immediate annuity plans: 2 options for retirement income
Don't change your pension fund manager unless investment lags others
Consider loss of cover, deductions before surrendering life insurance plan
You are here: Home » PF Â» News Â» Financial Planning
Inheritance rights of adopted children vary on the basis of religion
Business Standard

Consistency should be key criterion when choosing NPS fund manager

Asset allocation to NPS should depend on age, risk appetite and asset mix in existing investments

Topics
NPS funds | National Pension System | PFRDA

Sanjay Kumar Singh 

Photo: Shutterstock
Active choice investors can take an exposure of up to 75 per cent in equities and keep it at that level till age 50

In September 2022, the number of individual subscribers to the All-Citizens model of the National Pension System (NPS) stood at 25.04 lakh, up 36 per cent year-on-year, according to data from the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA). Investors must make prudent choices at the time of joining NPS.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on NPS funds

First Published: Wed, November 30 2022. 20:31 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.