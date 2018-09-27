Consumer courts award smaller amounts for mental agony and legal fees

The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) recently asked Axis Bank to pay Rs 5 million to its customer Rajesh Gupta. The money was awarded because the bank failed to return certain documents that Gupta had submitted when taking a loan.

In another recent case, the apex consumer forum asked the Indian postal service to pay Rs 2.48 million to two brothers — Jambu Kumar Jain and Chhagan Lal Jain. The department had to pay the money towards the maturity value of the small-savings scheme certificates bought for them by their late father, but were lost. The ...