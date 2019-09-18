Credit card dues bogging you down? Here are five ways to get rid of them

Just a few months back, a 35-year-old Delhi resident committed suicide because he was unable to pay off his Rs 8 lakh credit card debt.

This could be an extreme case, but many find themselves in significant credit card debt, sometimes quite early on in their lives. “When credit card debt starts to take a toll on your monthly budget, you must completely refrain from transacting through your cards. Whereas you do not need to close any of these accounts, you should launch a clean-up operation at the earliest,” says Raj Khosla, founder and managing director, ...