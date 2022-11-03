Delhi tops EPFO coverage chart, Tripura and Assam at the bottom

-
Delhi and Goa have topped the chart in terms of the Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) coverage, with 61.5 per cent and 51.4 per cent of their working population, respectively, under the social security ambit of the organisation, according to the vision document of EPFO released on November 1.
Haryana is at the third spot with 35.3 per cent of its working population under EPFO, followed by Karnataka (29.6 per cent) and Uttarakhand (26.7 per cent).
The EPFO coverage is the lowest in Tripura, Assam, and Meghalaya. EPFO coverage of the working population for 15 of 26 states and Union Territories, for which data is available, is below the national average of 13.5 per cent.
In terms of absolute number of working age population covered by EPFO, Maharashtra leads the chart with 11.9 million EPFO subscribers, followed by Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.
First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 22:35 IST
