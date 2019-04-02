Dena Bank, Vijaya Bank investors will receive funds for fractional units

Recently, Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank were merged with Bank of Baroda (BoB). Shareholders of Vijaya Bank got 402 equity shares of BoB for every 1,000 shares held.

In the case of Dena Bank, its shareholders received 110 shares of BoB for every 1,000 shares. But rarely a shareholder would have shares in the same proportion decided by the merging entities. What happens to the excess stocks that an investor holds? Say, if an individual owns just 100 shares of Vijaya Bank, what allotment will he be entitled to? “After allocating the stocks based on the decided proportion, the ...