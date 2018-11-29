Despite correction, keep SIPs in US funds going for diversification benefit

Over the past three months, international funds focused on the US markets have corrected 0.34-10.74 per cent (average decline has been 5.78 per cent). The average annual return from these funds over the past five years has been an attractive 11.36 per cent.

Experts suggest investors should not allow themselves to get spooked by the recent market correction and keep their investments in these funds going. Several factors were responsible for the recent downturn. "The concerns centred chiefly around rising interest rates and the US-China trade war," says Radhika Gupta, chief ...