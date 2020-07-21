Digital MF platforms look to diversify product offerings to drive growth

The mutual fund (MF) digital platforms are looking at diversifying their business with private equity (PE) funding Iin order to see a sustainable revenue model before funding the next leg of growth.

“Over the last two years, the private equity (PE) flows were strong. Now, PEs want to see some revenues in the platforms offering direct plans online. Some of the players have also started to diversify in services such as stock broking and insurance,” said Vijay Kuppa, co-founder of Orowealth.

“Rush of new MF platforms has slowed down with players looking for a monetisation play in this segment,” said Nithin Kamath, co-founder of brokerage Zerodha, which runs the MF platform Coin.

Besides MF products, Paytm Money has started to offer National Pension System (NPS) products on its platform. In December last year, Paytm Money had also received an approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for stock broking.

Bengaluru-based investment platform Groww has also started to offer stock investing on its platform.

Players operating in this space say that platforms that have proven their business models are likely to be able to access funding to take forward their growth cycle.

“We are looking at diversifying as clients are showing interest in other products such as direct equities. We are also working on allowing clients to access direct international equities through our platform. Good businesses will continue to attract funding," said Harsh Jain, co-founder of Groww.

Industry observers say that platforms will have to offer propositions with strong differentiators.

“Platforms will have to go beyond user interface to differentiate themselves and solve a real customer problem in creating alpha-generation portfolios. Through a combination of machine learning and artificial intelligence, such platforms would need to look at offering services that help in managing investor portfolios,” said Srikanth Meenakshi, founding partner and head, platform and technologies for primeinvestor.in.

Further, industry participants say that the slowdown in MF flows can also have an impact on the segment and prolonged pressures can lead to consolidation.

In June, flows to equity schemes saw a dip of 96 per cent from previous month. This was the worst month for the industry in terms of flows to equity schemes in over four years.

providers say they are not seeing any material client exits on their platform to be worried about.

“Direct plans have continued to gain traction among the millennials, who are holding onto their investments amid the volatility and are also seeing the gains of recent market upmove,” Jain added.