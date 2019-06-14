Discover the Ironman in you at the mega sporting event in Goa this October

Touted as the world's toughest endurance test to measure physical fitness, Ironman, the mega sporting event involving swimming, cycling and running in rapid succession, is wending its way into India this October. The event has two formats or levels -- the 'Half Ironman' and the 'Full Ironman'.

In the first variant, the participant is given a maximum of eight-and-a half-hours to swim 1.9 km, cycle 90 km and run 21.1 km. The Full Ironman, on the other hand, requires you to swim 3.8 km, do 180 km on bicycle and then run 42.2 km in a cut off time of 17 hours. The ...