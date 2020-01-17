Don't put your money in last year's winners while investing in debt funds

Long-duration bond funds were the best-performing category among debt funds over the past year, with an average return of 12.13 per cent. However, if you are thinking of investing in this category to partake of those returns, perish the thought.

Investing in last year’s winner is a mistake in any category of mutual funds, but it can be especially harmful within the debt category. Uncertainty on direction of interest rates: Fund managers have differing views on where interest rates are headed. Some believe they could move up in 2020. “Due to perking up of growth and ...