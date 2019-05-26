Elections over, now stick to stocks witnessing recovery in earnings growth

The equity markets were volatile both around the exit polls and on the day when the election results were announced. The Sensex rose 3.75 per cent on the day after the exit polls (May 20) were published, but lost 0.97 per cent the next day.

On the day the election results came (May 23), the Sensex zoomed to an intra-day high of 40,100.5, but then gave up those gains during the second half and ended 0.76 per cent lower by the end of the day. Unless a trader was able to time his entry and exit around these events to perfection—which is no mean feat—he may well have ended up ...