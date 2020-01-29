Explained: What to expect, how to read this year's Union Budget document?

Saumya, a 20-plus millennial has returned to India almost after ten years, and as a budding entrepreneur, he is looking forward to the Union Budget on February 1. Says Saumya: “I studied for the first few years abroad and after that worked in the Middle East.

I want to start something in India now, and hence am looking forward to the Budget.” Like Saumya, many are glued to the television on Budget day or scan websites and newspapers to find out how this crucial document will impact their lives. Says Naveen Wadhwa, DGM, Taxmann.com: “A layman may not be able to understand ...