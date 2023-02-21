JUST IN
Explainer: New EPS rules and why higher pension will come at a cost
EPFO sets procedure to apply for higher pension in Employees Pension Scheme
Most Indians see families' financial security top life goal: Survey
PFRDA expects AUM of Rs 9 trillion by end of FY23, shows data
Don't let weak returns of ELSS category in 2022 deter you; stay invested
Small savings are an attractive option for investors in lower tax brackets
NPS partial withdrawal rule changing for these subscribers from Jan 1
7.4% interest rate locked in for 10 years: Who should buy LIC's PMVVY
Build an equity-heavy portfolio for your child's higher education goals
How to check pension status on EPFO portal: Here's a step-by-step guide
You are here: Home » PF Â» News Â» Savings Schemes
EPFO's new guidelines: How can employees opt for higher pension under EPS?
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Explainer: New EPS rules and why higher pension will come at a cost

Employees need to weigh the pros and cons before opting for a higher pension; EPFO also needs to clarify how the higher contribution to EPS will be funded

Topics
EPF | EPFO | Investment

Sanjay Kumar Singh  |  New Delhi 

I-T returns, filing, income tax, investment

What happened in 2014?

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on EPF

First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 16:14 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.