Falsity in policy form can lead to claim rejection; check before signing

In a case that went all the way to the Supreme Court, Reliance Life Insurance had repudiated a claim made by Rekhaben Nareshbhai Rathod because her husband, the insured, had failed to disclose at the time of buying the policy that he had purchased another policy from another insurer. The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum dismissed her complaint, but the state and the national forum ruled in her favour.

However, the Supreme Court decided in favour of the insurer. This judgement underlines the need for insurance buyers to make complete and truthful disclosures in the proposal ...