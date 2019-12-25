Family planning to travel: Expert answers all health insurance queries

I am planning to get married next year. If I start planning a family in a few years down the line, do you recommend buying a health policy with maternity cover? My current health insurance policy doesn’t cover maternity.

What would be the premium to coverage ratio for such a cover? Yes, you may opt for a maternity cover in your family floater plan. The maternity waiting period would be calculated from the date your spouse has become a part of the policy. For a few insurance companies, maternity is an inbuilt cover, while few other insurance companies give it as an add-on cover. ...