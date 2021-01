Flipkart's subscription model is a good offering: Here's how it works

Indians are warming up to the subscription culture, as in the West. They are subscribing to furniture, air conditioners, and even cars. To cash in on this trend, e-commerce website Flipkart has launched a SmartPack subscription offer with mobile phones.

Under this, you can buy a smartphone and return it in 12 or 18 months. How it works Buy Flipkart’s SmartPack subscription, which is available on its app or website. Three plans with refund options of 60, 80, and 100 per cent on the phone’s price (see table) are available. You will have to pay the full price of the device ...