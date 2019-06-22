For NRI investors, commercial realty is the more lucrative option

Traditionally, real estate has been the preferred option for investors in the country. Despite the multiple policy changes and the numerous ups and downs that this industry has witnessed, it has not lost its sheen completely among investors. Non-resident Indians (NRIs) find this sector especially attractive.

They consider less volatile physical assets such as real estate to be a safe bet, especially when the depreciating rupee comes into play. A weak rupee offers them more value for the funds they bring into the country. Whether an NRI should invest in residential ...