Fortify your equity portfolio by diversifying into value-oriented funds

With the markets scaling new highs over the past few days, valuations have also moved up. The Nifty trailing 12-month price to earnings (P/E) ratio is now at 34.18, about 34 per cent higher than its five-year average of 25.45.

If you are worried that a correction in the near future could dent the value of your portfolio, book some profits and bring your equity allocation back in line with your long-term asset allocation. Another step you could take to make your portfolio more resilient is to bring some style diversity into it by including value-oriented funds. Value funds: They invest ...