From SIP to provident fund: Expert answers to queries on financial planning

I have twin sons. They are one-year-old at present. We intend to gift them a gap year at age 20 or 21 to travel the world. My goal is to create a corpus of Rs 15 lakh for each of them. Systematic investment plans (SIPs) worth Rs 20,000 is what I can afford.

Which schemes should I invest in? I am a high-risk investor. That is a beautiful idea, but a Rs 15 lakh budget may not suffice. The good news is that you are in a position to invest Rs 20,000 every month. You will be able to amass about Rs 3 crore over 20 years. Now that looks like a reasonable budget for a year of holidaying and ...