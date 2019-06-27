Getting a health cover for senior citizens is difficult, but not impossible

Noida-based resident Sumeet Chauhan, 60, is a worried man these days. Having recently retired from a job in the private sector, he has realised that he no longer has the group health insurance cover that his company provided.

He wants to buy a policy, but is not sure if he will get one, since he suffers from high blood pressure and has been taking medication for it for a few years. Chauhan need not worry. While 10 years ago, someone in his position would have indeed found himself in a predicament, today a number of insurers offer health policies designed especially for senior ...