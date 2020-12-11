Getting the tea leaves right in the time of the Covid-19 pandemic

Your tea moments are the kind that count in the day, starting from the time you savour the aroma, deep dive into flavour and mindfully enjoy the brew sip by sip. Tea time is me-time and a true connoisseur wouldn’t swap it for anything else in the world.

Everyone knows we need to eat and drink right to be healthy. And tea is a potent combo of wellness, delight and convenience, says tea scientist Gurmeet Singh, who has 25 inventions of the brew to his name. “Tea is as natural as can be. It is a whole food and across the lifecycle of its plucking, drying and processing, ...