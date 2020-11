Instead of gasping for breath, get yourself an air purifier this winter

It is that time of the year when stubble burning in fields has wreaked havoc on the air quality of north Indian cities. With the advent of winter, the moist and heavy air has begun to trap pollutants, instead of allowing them to disperse. This has compounded the difficulties of people with respiratory ailments.

Furthermore, this year families are confined indoors due to the pandemic. The desire to escape all kinds of bacteria, virus and allergens and keep one’s respiratory system in the best possible shape is paramount. All these factors are driving the current spike in the demand ...