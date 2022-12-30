Global slowdown could dent office space demand in H1 2023 after strong 2022

India’s commercial (office segment) market shrugged off the two-year long Covid-induced downturn and bounced back strongly in 2022. According to a recent report from JLL, the net absorption of office space in 2022 across the top seven cities (Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata and Pune) has been 38.25 million square feet (sq ft). In the past decade, net absorption was higher only in 2019.