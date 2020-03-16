Go for zero-cost EMI, but don't break investments giving good returns

Among the people working from their homes because of the Coronavirus pandemic, there is a marked tendency to go online and shop. Says Amber Ram, a Mumbai-based private sector employee: “I do sometimes tend to shop online just to ward off boredom.” Shopping festivals like the Flipkart.com Big Shopping Day sale from March 19-22 add to the allure of online shopping.

Even if you belong to the judicious bunch who genuinely needs to buy a big-ticket item, there are quite a few ways you can pay. You could go for the no-cost EMI option, break an investment, take a personal loan, or ...