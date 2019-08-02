Go gossamer and light: What the bride should wear this wedding season

The countdown to the wedding season has begun, and brides-to-be might have started planning their wedding wardrobe. Do traditional lehengas deftly weaving India’s textile traditions still dominate styles in bridal wear, or are flowing western gowns the thing now? Business Standard spoke to three of India’s top designers — Ritu Kumar, Gaurav Gupta and Tarun Tahiliani — and sought for prospective brides their advice on how to choose the best wedding outfit.

Here’s what they say should be the things to keep in mind. Red has always been considered the most ...