Gold rally to continue for some time, book some profit now: Experts

Investors in gold had a remarkable 2019. With returns of 23.8 per cent, the yellow metal was way ahead of any other asset class. And with global headwinds like heightened tension between the US and Iran grabbing headlines every day, gold has been the preferred haven for many.

On January 6, prices vaulted over the Rs 42,000 per 10-gram barrier in the domestic market. Two days later it beat the $1,600 an ounce mark in the international market. Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Hong Kong-based global investment bank Jefferies, fuelled further interest in the yellow metal ...